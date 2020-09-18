Home > Bangladesh

Shafi resigns as Hathazari madrasa chief giving in to two days of protests

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Sep 2020 01:37 AM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2020 01:38 AM BdST

Hifazat-e Islam chief Shah Ahmed Shafi has stepped down as director general of the madrasa in Chattogram’s Hathazari in the wake of protests dragging for two days.
He announced the decision at a meeting of the institution’s governing body Shura Committee on Thursday night.

The protest for the removal of his son Anas Madani as an assistant director followed a dispute between Shafi’s followers and the supporters of former assistant director Junayed Babunagri.

