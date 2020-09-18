Education board chairmen to meet on HSC, equivalent exams
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Sep 2020 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2020 12:22 PM BdST
The chairmen of all education boards will meet on Sept 24 to find ways to run HSC and equivalent exams which were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Md Abdus Salam, chairman of Cumilla Education Board, said he was asked to join the meeting led by Prof M Ziaul Haque, chief of the education board coordination panel.
A separate decision will be made on the evaluation of eighth graders as the JSC and JCD exams have been cancelled, he said.
The HSC and equivalent exams, which were slated for Apr 1, were deferred amid the pandemic. The Kowmi madrasas have been allowed to reopen but other educational institutions are closed until Oct 3.
An official of Dhaka Board said the authorities wanted to publish a new schedule for the HSC exams after the reopening of the institutions. “But it is yet to decide when the education institutes will reopen. In any case, the HSC exams will go ahead. The meeting on Thursday is likely to fix the final schedule for the HSC exams "
The students will be informed about the schedule and other information at least 15 days prior to the exams, said the official.
Most Read
- Ex-model Amy Dorris accuses Trump of sexual assault at 1997 US Open
- Hasina talks to autistic girl Raya who expressed love for her in Facebook post
- NBR seizes huge cache of illegal liquors in Eram Hotel bar in Dhaka
- Shafi loses control over Hathazari madrasa giving in to two days of protests
- Bangladesh arrests recruiting agent over death of domestic worker Kulsum in Saudi Arabia
- Government shuts Hathazari madrasa after protest for removal of Shafi’s son
- Hurricane Sally swamps US Gulf Coast with massive floods, 'unreal' rain
- Bangladesh records 1,593 new virus cases, another 36 die
- Why is Singapore's COVID-19 death rate the world's lowest
- Bangladesh relaxes age eligibility for public sector jobs after coronavirus lockdown