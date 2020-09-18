Education board chairmen to meet on HSC, equivalent exams

Md Abdus Salam, chairman of Cumilla Education Board, said he was asked to join the meeting led by Prof M Ziaul Haque, chief of the education board coordination panel.

A separate decision will be made on the evaluation of eighth graders as the JSC and JCD exams have been cancelled, he said.

The HSC and equivalent exams, which were slated for Apr 1, were deferred amid the pandemic. The Kowmi madrasas have been allowed to reopen but other educational institutions are closed until Oct 3.

An official of Dhaka Board said the authorities wanted to publish a new schedule for the HSC exams after the reopening of the institutions. “But it is yet to decide when the education institutes will reopen. In any case, the HSC exams will go ahead. The meeting on Thursday is likely to fix the final schedule for the HSC exams "

The students will be informed about the schedule and other information at least 15 days prior to the exams, said the official.