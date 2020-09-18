Bangladesh counts 1,541 new virus cases, 22 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Sep 2020 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2020 03:32 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 22 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the death toll to 4,881.
The tally of infections climbed to 345,805 after another 1,541 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, the government said.
Another 1,923 patients recovered through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 252,335.
A total of 12,730 samples were tested at 95 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 12.11 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 72.97 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.41 percent.
Globally, over 30.18 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 946,158 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
