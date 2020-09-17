Titas blames customer, mosque committee for deadly Narayanganj blast
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Sep 2020 11:16 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2020 11:16 PM BdST
The committee of gas utility Titas to investigate the deadly blast at a mosque in Narayanganj’s Fatullah has submitted its report, identifying four reasons behind the incident.
The investigators say burying the gas riser, illegal electricity connection to the mosque, keeping the authorities in the dark about damage of pipeline, and faulty construction might have led to the explosion.
At least 40 Muslim worshippers were burnt in what the authorities said were explosions of air-conditioners at Baitus Salat Jame Masjid in Narayanganj’s Fatullah on Sep 4, 2020.
As many as 31 of the victims have died while five others are undergoing treatment.
The investigation report says gas from the old, damaged pipe and riser under the floor accumulated inside the mosque, of which the windows and gates were closed due to air-conditioning.
Abdul Wahab, a Titas general manager who headed the investigation, handed the final report to State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday.
Law enforcers ask onlookers to go away through loudspeakers on Sept 5, 2020, after air-conditioner blasts at Baitul Salat mosque in Narayanganj’s Fatullah killed 21 worshippers.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence said immediately after the incident that six air-conditioners exploded at a time, but investigations led to leaks in the gas pipeline.
