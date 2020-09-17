Titas blames customer, mosque committee for deadly Narayanganj blast

The investigators say burying the gas riser, illegal electricity connection to the mosque, keeping the authorities in the dark about damage of pipeline, and faulty construction might have led to the explosion.

At least 40 Muslim worshippers were burnt in what the authorities said were explosions of air-conditioners at Baitus Salat Jame Masjid in Narayanganj’s Fatullah on Sep 4, 2020.

More than 50 Muslim worshippers sustained critical burn injuries in the blast during Isha prayers at the Baitus Salat mosque in Pashchimtalla neighbourhood on Sep 4.

As many as 31 of the victims have died while five others are undergoing treatment.

The investigation report says gas from the old, damaged pipe and riser under the floor accumulated inside the mosque, of which the windows and gates were closed due to air-conditioning.

One of the power lines to the mosque was illegal. When the muezzin switched the line after a power cut during the prayers, a spark triggered a fire in the gas, the Titas investigators believe.

Abdul Wahab, a Titas general manager who headed the investigation, handed the final report to State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday.

Law enforcers ask onlookers to go away through loudspeakers on Sept 5, 2020, after air-conditioner blasts at Baitul Salat mosque in Narayanganj’s Fatullah killed 21 worshippers.

Later, Nasrul said at a press conference no one, be they customers or the agency, will be able to evade the liabilities if negligence is found.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence said immediately after the incident that six air-conditioners exploded at a time, but investigations led to leaks in the gas pipeline.