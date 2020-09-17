Don’t pay heed to criticism, says Hasina as she praises health workers
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Sep 2020 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2020 03:27 PM BdST
The Ministry of Health has ‘proved to be skilled’ in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said as she urged officials to continue their “good work” ignoring criticism.
“The Ministry of Health faces criticism, but I believe they have done well. We controlled the COVID-19 spread as the ministry performed the necessary tasks immediately,” Hasina said during an event via videoconferencing with the ministries and departments on Thursday.
Everybody should ‘keep in mind’ that doctors, nurses and other health professionals are providing services to the people while putting their own lives at risk during the pandemic, said Hasina. “And many of them have died.”
“A section of people habitually criticises others. They’ll criticise others but do nothing themselves.”
“I have introduced many private TV channels and ensured electricity everywhere. Lack of digital advantages was an issue for those critics and we have made a digital Bangladesh. Now they criticise me in this digital Bangladesh. Let them continue to do so.”
“I believe it depends on one’s confidence to determine if they’re on the right path. Whenever you work, work with confidence. Just ignore what others are saying or writing or you can’t perform your duties. You must have self-confidence that you’re doing the right thing. If you are confident then people will benefit from your work.”
