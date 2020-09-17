Bangladesh records 1,593 new virus cases, another 36 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Sep 2020 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2020 03:39 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 1,593 new cases of the coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 344,264.
The death toll climbed to 4,859 after another 36 people succumbed to the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, the government said.
The number of daily recoveries outpaced new infections in the same period as 2,443 patients recovered through treatment at home and in hospitals, raising the total to 250,412.
A total of 13,673 samples were tested at 94 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 11.65 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 72.74 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.41 percent.
Globally, over 28.87 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 940,720 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
