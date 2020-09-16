Virus closed Bangladesh schools. So what?
Mahmud Zaman Ovi, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Sep 2020 12:24 PM BdST
Updated: 16 Sep 2020 12:24 PM BdST
Although educational institutions across the country were shut down due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, many students have been able to continue with their courses online. However, some have suffered in this situation as they do not have access to proper devices and the internet. The children of a river gypsy community, locally known as Bede, in Taltola Bazar in Sirajdikhan Upazila of Munshiganj do not have access to technology but a youth group from Alokito Shishu Foundation has taken an initiative to support them in this situation.
Four years ago, a youth group from Alokito Shishu Foundation set up a school for children on the banks of Ichamati River in Sirajdikhan Upazila of Munshiganj. The school is funded by ordinary people.
The Alokito Shishu school used to operate with 50 students, most of whom were from the river gypsy community, and two teachers.
Like other educational institutions across the country, the Alokito Shishu school was also shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Two young teachers from Alokito Shishu school are seen conducting classes on a boat. Since the school is closed, the teachers themselves visit the students in their boats and conduct classes there.
Two young teachers from Alokito Shishu school conduct hour-long classes in groups of 3-4 children every day
Farzana is one of the two teachers at Alokito Shishu school in Munshiganj. She has been teaching students almost every day amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hasan Mia is a third-grader at Alokito Shishu school in Munshiganj. Schoolteacher Farzana visits him almost every day for his class as the school is closed now due to the pandemic.
Sumaiya, a nursery student at Alokito Shishu school, has just started to learn the alphabet. Although the school remains closed, the teachers continue to visit her boat to take classes.
Nipa Akhtar, a third-grader at Alokito Shishu school, is travelling by boat to attend her teacher Farzana’s class. The students of the school are continuing with their classes amid the pandemic.
Parvez, another teacher at Alokito Shishu school in Munshiganj, is seen teaching his first-grade student Ovi Mia.
Schoolteacher Parvez is seen teaching Ria Muni Akhtar, a fourth-grade student at Alokito Shishu school in Munshiganj.