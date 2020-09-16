Virus closed Bangladesh schools. So what?

Although educational institutions across the country were shut down due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, many students have been able to continue with their courses online. However, some have suffered in this situation as they do not have access to proper devices and the internet. The children of a river gypsy community, locally known as Bede, in Taltola Bazar in Sirajdikhan Upazila of Munshiganj do not have access to technology but a youth group from Alokito Shishu Foundation has taken an initiative to support them in this situation.