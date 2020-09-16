Hasina demands strong international support for climate adaptation financing

The prime minister made the call in her address to a virtual session of the F20 Climate Solutions Week organised by Foundations-20 and King Khalid Foundation on Tuesday.

She emphasised greater cooperation, strong and green mechanism, and sustainable management to tackle the adverse effects of climate change at the event titled “Resilience and Recovery: Highlighting Solutions for the G20 on Climate and Sustainability”.

“We seek strong support from the international community and G20 to increase adaptation finance for the climate vulnerable countries,” she said.