Hasina demands strong international support for climate adaptation financing

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Sep 2020 01:58 AM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2020 01:58 AM BdST

Sheikh Hasina has sought strong support from the international community to raise fund for adaptation by the vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change.

The prime minister made the call in her address to a virtual session of the F20 Climate Solutions Week organised by Foundations-20 and King Khalid Foundation on Tuesday.

She emphasised greater cooperation, strong and green mechanism, and sustainable management to tackle the adverse effects of climate change at the event titled “Resilience and Recovery: Highlighting Solutions for the G20 on Climate and Sustainability”.

“We seek strong support from the international community and G20 to increase adaptation finance for the climate vulnerable countries,” she said.

