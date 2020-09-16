Barguna court set to deliver Refat murder verdict on Sept 30
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Sep 2020 02:29 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2020 02:29 PM BdST
The fate of Aysha Siddika Minny and nine other suspects in the daylight murder of her husband Refat Shorif in Barguna is set to be decided on Sept 30.
Barguna's District and Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman set the date for the verdict in the closely-watched case on Wednesday after hearing the arguments of both sides.
The 14 other suspects are facing trial in the children's court in Barguna.
Refat was hacked to death on a Barguna road on Jun 26. A video of Minny's desperate attempts to save her husband went viral on social media.
The case subsequently took a new turn after Dulal accused Minny of playing a role in the killing.
Barguna Sadar Police Inspector Md Humayun Kabir later submitted the chargesheet to the court against 24 people, including Minny, on Sep 2, 2019.
More stories
- Govt to ease age eligibility for jobs in pandemic
- Design flaw in Padma Bridge rail overpass
- PM seeks climate adaptation support
- Trains set to run at full capacity
- Govt reports 1,724 new virus cases, 43 deaths
- Khaleda to stay out of prison for 6 more months
- DNCC begins drive to remove illegal billboards
- Theft suspect stabs woman to death
Most Read
- Padma Bridge builders object to overpass height flaw in railway link
- Bangladesh moves to relax age eligibility for government jobs in pandemic
- DNCC starts drive to remove illegal billboards
- Trump hosts Israel, UAE and Bahrain at signing ceremony
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia to stay out of prison for 6 more months
- Dhaka tribunal opens trials of 25 suspects in murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- After UAE and Bahrain deals, is Saudi Arabia softening its stance on Israel?
- From tastemaker to tear-jerker: Bangladesh onion prices soar on India export ban
- Bangladesh counts 1,724 virus cases in a day, death toll tops 4,800
- Bangladesh train services will run at full capacity from Wednesday