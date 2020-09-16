Barguna court set to deliver Refat murder verdict on Sept 30

Barguna's District and Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman set the date for the verdict in the closely-watched case on Wednesday after hearing the arguments of both sides.

Of the 24 people formally charged over the grisly murder that sent shockwaves across the country in 2019, 10 were tried as adults in a regular court.

The 14 other suspects are facing trial in the children's court in Barguna.

Refat was hacked to death on a Barguna road on Jun 26. A video of Minny's desperate attempts to save her husband went viral on social media.

The following day, Refat’s father Dulal Shorif accused 12 people in the case over the murder.

The case subsequently took a new turn after Dulal accused Minny of playing a role in the killing.

Barguna Sadar Police Inspector Md Humayun Kabir later submitted the chargesheet to the court against 24 people, including Minny, on Sep 2, 2019.