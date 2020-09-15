Theft suspect stabs woman to death in Dhaka

The victim, 30-year-old Jannatul Ferdous, had been living on the third floor of the seven-storey building in Sabujbag’s Nandipara with her husband and their eight-month-old child.

Police have arrested 28-year-old ‘Monir’, a construction worker, from the rooftop of the building for his alleged ties with the murder on Monday, Sabujbag Police Station chief Mahbub Alam said.

“The landlord and tenants live in different flats of the under-construction building. Jannatul’s family moved to their flat two months ago. Her husband, who works at a private company in Gulshan, was not present at the flat during the incident.”

“Munir intruded into the flat last night. After being caught by the victim, he stabbed Jannatul several times and slit her throat,” Mahbub said.

Monir hid on the rooftop of the building after the incident.

“At least seven deep cuts were found on her body. Police also recovered the knife from the scene.”