Theft suspect stabs woman to death in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent , bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Sep 2020 03:30 PM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2020 03:30 PM BdST
A theft suspect has stabbed a woman to death in her Dhaka apartment, police said.
The victim, 30-year-old Jannatul Ferdous, had been living on the third floor of the seven-storey building in Sabujbag’s Nandipara with her husband and their eight-month-old child.
“The landlord and tenants live in different flats of the under-construction building. Jannatul’s family moved to their flat two months ago. Her husband, who works at a private company in Gulshan, was not present at the flat during the incident.”
“Munir intruded into the flat last night. After being caught by the victim, he stabbed Jannatul several times and slit her throat,” Mahbub said.
Monir hid on the rooftop of the building after the incident.
“At least seven deep cuts were found on her body. Police also recovered the knife from the scene.”
