Padma Bridge builders object to overpass height flaw in railway link
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Sep 2020 08:59 PM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2020 08:59 PM BdST
The Padma Bridge Project authorities have objected to a flaw in the design of an overpass being built as part of the railway link to the main structure.
The flying junction at Zajira point in Shariatpur is shorter than the expected level of 5.7 metres, according to Project Director Shafiqul Islam.
“They [constructors of the railway link] must get a new design approved if they alter the height and width. They should also explain why they are doing so,” he told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
Trains will also run on the Tk 300 billion multipurpose bridge.
The construction of the main 6.1 kilometre bridge is going on under the supervision of the Bridges Division while Bangladesh Railway is overseeing the railway link project.
The under-construction Padma Bridge is seen from above. About 4.65 km of the 6.15-km long bridge is now visible. Photo: Saad Abdullah
A senior engineer at the main project said the low height of the overpass may hamper movement of lorries or loaded trucks.
An official of the railway link project said the problem occurred after they constructed a pillar at a height of 5.5 metres instead of 5.7 metres.
“We’ve informed the construction firm about the problem and it will be resolved soon,” he said.
He also claimed the problem will not affect the work or deadline of the project.
Both the engineer and the official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to the media.
