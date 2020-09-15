DNCC starts drive to remove illegal billboards
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Sep 2020 01:40 PM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2020 01:40 PM BdST
Dhaka North City Corporation has started a drive to take unapproved billboards off the streets.
Four executive magistrates began the drive in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Badda on Tuesday.
Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam joined the crackdown in Gulshan.
“I have a clear message -- all illegal billboards will be removed. The drive that began on Tuesday will continue through Wednesday. Gradually, drives will be expanded to other neighbourhoods,” Atiqul said.
A billboard was removed from a building opposite the DNCC office at around 10.30 pm.
DNCC urged everyone to pay the due tax by Sept 11, but most of the billboard owners did not respond, said Atiqul. Only nine companies have paid the tax. Many companies defied the rules.
“Many of them evaded the tax. Big companies are not following the rules.”
Those who put up a signboard will have to pay tax from the date they received their trade licence, said Atiqul.
“This city has a guardian. They can’t just dump construction materials on the roads or put up signboards and billboards anywhere they like. This can’t go on. I urge everyone to follow the rules. Otherwise, our magistrates will bulldoze everything illegal.”
DNCC will begin a separate drive on Oct 1 to remove the illegal cables of different companies dangling over the streets of Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Niketan, said the mayor.
- US Embassy taking visa renewal applications
- Bangladesh gets more offers for vaccine trials
- HC raps WASA MD over Buriganga pollution
- Hasina opens embassy complex in Turkey
- Recreational drones require no permission to fly
- Bangladesh surpasses China in virus deaths
- Another cop arrested over Sinha killing
- Ferry crossings halted on Shimulia-Kathalbari route
Most Read
- Recreational drones require no permission to fly as Bangladesh lays down rules
- India bans onion exports again
- Actor Sadek Bachchu dies from COVID-19 illness at 66
- Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
- Bangladesh surpasses China in COVID-19 deaths as toll tops 4,750
- Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh embassy complex in Ankara via video link
- Bangladesh weighs offers to test more COVID-19 vaccines
- ICC sees ‘no problem’ with Shakib’s enlistment on LPL auction
- Dhaka tribunal opens trials of 25 suspects in murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- US Embassy starts taking applications for non-immigrant visa renewals