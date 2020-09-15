DNCC starts drive to remove illegal billboards

Four executive magistrates began the drive in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Badda on Tuesday.

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam joined the crackdown in Gulshan.

“I have a clear message -- all illegal billboards will be removed. The drive that began on Tuesday will continue through Wednesday. Gradually, drives will be expanded to other neighbourhoods,” Atiqul said.

A billboard was removed from a building opposite the DNCC office at around 10.30 pm.

DNCC urged everyone to pay the due tax by Sept 11, but most of the billboard owners did not respond, said Atiqul. Only nine companies have paid the tax. Many companies defied the rules.

“Many of them evaded the tax. Big companies are not following the rules.”

Those who put up a signboard will have to pay tax from the date they received their trade licence, said Atiqul.

“This city has a guardian. They can’t just dump construction materials on the roads or put up signboards and billboards anywhere they like. This can’t go on. I urge everyone to follow the rules. Otherwise, our magistrates will bulldoze everything illegal.”

DNCC will begin a separate drive on Oct 1 to remove the illegal cables of different companies dangling over the streets of Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Niketan, said the mayor.