Bangladesh weighs offers to test more COVID-19 vaccines

But the government is yet to make a decision on the matter, said Health Secretary Md Abdul Mannan.

As the coronavirus pandemic wears on, the race for a vaccine is heating up around the world.

Russia has already begun inoculating volunteers with its vaccine while a few other candidates are still in the trial stage.

Bangladesh recently authorised the Phase-3 trial of the vaccine developed by China's SinoVac Biotech Ltd. The government has also expressed its willingness to trial Oxford University's vaccine.

“Several more companies are in the pipeline. They also want to test their vaccines here in Bangladesh," Mannan told reporters on Monday.

"We will discuss these and take a decision later."

But Mannan did not mention the companies that are interested in conducting clinical trials in the country.

Assuring the people about getting a COVID-19 vaccine, Mannan said, "The prime minister has made arrangements so that we can immediately buy the vaccine from any country."

"We've already held talks with Russia, Gavi, Oxford and India."