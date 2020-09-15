Bangladesh train services will run at full capacity from Wednesday

All must adhere to health protocols on trains, the railways ministry said in a notice on Tuesday, ordering sale of tickets for all seats.

The authorities will sell tickets for 50 percent of the total seats online and the rest at the station counters, said Shariful Alam, a spokesman for the ministry.

The other instructions to follow the hygiene rules such as the use of face masks and hand sanitiser on trains will remain unchanged, he told bdnews24.com.

A passenger, who is travelling to his home in Rajshahi before Eid for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began, wore protective clothing along with a mask and goggles. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Train services resumed on all routes, except some local ones, gradually from May 31 after a 66-day lockdown over the outbreak.

Bangladesh Railway carried passenger on half the total seats until Tuesday.

Sale of tickets at the counters resumed on Sep 12, though all the tickets until Sep 21 have sold out online.

The government allowed bus operators to carry passengers on all seats from Sep 1.