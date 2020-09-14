RAB arrests constable Rubel Sharma in Sinha murder case

Rubel Sharma, a constable at Teknaf Police Station, was arrested on Sunday night, said Maj Mehedi Hasan, deputy commander of RAB-15, based in Cox's Bazar.

The arrestee was produced before the court on Monday. Cox’s Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah sent Rubel to prison afterwards, Maj Hasan said.

“The name of Rubel came up during the interrogation of the other accused in the Sinha murder case. He was brought to the RAB office for interrogation and later arrested.”

However, the elite force is yet to submit any petition seeking a remand order against Rubel, he added.

Sinha, 36, was a member of the Special Security Force tasked with guarding the prime minister. His father late Ershad Khan was a deputy secretary at the finance ministry.

The former army officer had been staying at Nilima Resort in Himchhari of Cox’s Bazar with three others for around a month to film a travel documentary.

After his death on the night of Jul 31, police said they fired in self-defence when he brandished a pistol after obstructing a search of his vehicle at the checkpoint at Shamlapur along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.

Sinha’s elder sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous filed a case against nine policemen over the killing.

Former Teknaf Police Station chief Pradip Das and Inspector Liakat Ali of Baharchhara Investigation Centre were suspended. Seven police personnel, including Pradip, surrendered to the court.