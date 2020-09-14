Police arrest five over forged NIDs used to secure bank credit

Abdullah-Al-Mamun, 41, spent Tk 200,000, or 10 percent of the loans, to get the forged NID cards, the Detective Branch said on Sunday after arresting him in Dhaka’s Mirpur on Saturday night.

The detectives also arrested Sumon Parvez, 40, Md Mazid, 42, Siddhartha Shankar Sutradhar, 32, and Anwarul Islam, 26, during the drive.

Siddhartha and Anwarul worked as data entry operators for the Election Commission offices at Khilgaon and Gulshan. Both were appointed through outsourcing.

For the duo, it was quite easy to forge the cards as they had access to information at the EC, police said.

They allegedly forged the cards after Sumon and Mazid took the jobs from others.

A total of 12 fake NID cards were found on them, according to the DB.

Mamun was about to collect another fake NID card on Saturday night when he was nabbed by police, said Madhusudan Das, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan police’s DB.

“If someone defaults on their loan, their CIB (Credit Information Bureau) report comes out bad and they are barred from applying for further loan. [The fraudsters] make the fake NIDs for these defaulters,” said Razib Al Masud, DB police’s deputy commissioner.

A case has been filed against the five at Mirpur Police Station.