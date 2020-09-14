Judge freezes High Court’s compensation order for Narayanganj mosque victims

Justice Md Nuruzzaman issued the stay order on Sunday after a virtual hearing of two petitions by the state and Titas.

The full bench of the Appellate Division will now hear the petitions on Dec 1.

The High Court on Sep 9 ordered the state utility Titas to pay on an emergency basis Tk 500,000 each to the families of the 37 victims of the deadly air-conditioner blasts at the mosque on Sep 4.

The court gave the gas transmission and distribution agency seven days to make the payments.

It also issued a rule asking why the families should not be paid Tk 5 million each.

Additional Attorney General Murza Reza, who represented the state, had said they would appeal against the order because the investigation committees formed after the incident were yet to determine the liabilities of Titas or others in the tragedy.

At least 31 victims have died while the others are fighting for their lives.