Judge freezes High Court’s compensation order for Narayanganj mosque victims
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Sep 2020 01:40 AM BdST Updated: 14 Sep 2020 01:40 AM BdST
The chamber judge of the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division has frozen the High Court order on Titas Gas to compensate the victims of the deadly blasts at a Narayanganj mosque.
Justice Md Nuruzzaman issued the stay order on Sunday after a virtual hearing of two petitions by the state and Titas.
The full bench of the Appellate Division will now hear the petitions on Dec 1.
The High Court on Sep 9 ordered the state utility Titas to pay on an emergency basis Tk 500,000 each to the families of the 37 victims of the deadly air-conditioner blasts at the mosque on Sep 4.
The court gave the gas transmission and distribution agency seven days to make the payments.
It also issued a rule asking why the families should not be paid Tk 5 million each.
Additional Attorney General Murza Reza, who represented the state, had said they would appeal against the order because the investigation committees formed after the incident were yet to determine the liabilities of Titas or others in the tragedy.
At least 31 victims have died while the others are fighting for their lives.
- HC order to pay mosque victims stayed
- Domestic air travellers can sit together
- Govt reports 1,476 new virus cases, 31 deaths
- 6 to die for double murder in Tangail
- Police officer Azizur Rahman Chowdhury dies
- Gas line repairs underway on Dhaka-Ctg highway
- Police arrest UNO attack suspect
- Dancer Ivan Shahriar sent to jail for human trafficking
Most Read
- ICC sees ‘no problem’ with Shakib’s enlistment on LPL auction
- Actor Sadek Bachchu goes on life support with COVID-19 illness
- Indian Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to hospital again
- New Jersey-based Bayshore pulls diabetes drug produced by Beximco
- Police officer Azizur Rahman Chowdhury dies of COVID-19
- Father Timm, an educator and friend of Bangladesh, dies at 97
- Bangladesh counts 1,476 virus cases, 31 deaths in a day
- Six get death for double murder in Tangail
- Choreographer Ivan Shahriar lands in jail on human trafficking charges
- Oxygen grows scarce in some parts of India as coronavirus cases rise