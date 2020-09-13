Six get death for double murder in Tangail
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2020 02:13 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2020 03:00 PM BdST
A tribunal has handed down the death penalty to six people for their roles in the killings of a retired teacher and his wife over a land dispute in Tangail in 2017.
Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal No.1 Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman passed the verdict on Sunday, according to state prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan.
The recipients of the capital punishment are Swapan Kumar Das, 43, Zahidul Islam, 32, 'Farhad', 33, Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan, 48, Manjurul Islam, 33, and Shayan Mia, 38.
Swapan had been plotting with the other convicts to swindle the property of the victim, his step brother Anil Kumar Das, according to the judgment. Swapan's accomplices, drug addicts Moniruzzaman, Farhad, Manjurul, Zahid and Shayan were planning to get the victim's signature on three three stamps in an effort to snatch the property of the victim.
But on July 26, 2017, Anil and his wife Kalpana Rani were murdered at their home in Tangail's Rasulpur as part of a premeditated plan.
Police later found the bodies packed in sacks and left in the bathroom's safety tank.
A case was subsequently started by Anil's son Nirmal Kumar Das, who was overwhelmed with emotions when the verdict was announced on Sunday.
The judge also sentenced the accused to 7 years' imprisonment for concealing the bodies along with a fine of Tk 50,000 each.
