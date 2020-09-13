Gas line repairs begin on Dhaka-Ctg highway after several delays

The repair work started in the Zero Point area adjacent to Feni Mohipal flyover on Saturday.

A high-level delegation led by Shankar Majumder, managing director of Cumilla BGDCL, visited the area on Saturday morning. Later in the afternoon, Deputy Commissioner Md Wahiduzzaman also inspected the work.

At least 50 Muslim worshippers sustained burn injuries when six air-conditioners at a mosque in Narayanganj’s Fatullah exploded on Sept 4. The death toll subsequently climbed to 31 as many victims succumbed to their injuries. The authorities believe gas accumulated inside the mosque after pipeline leaks may have triggered the blasts following an electric short-circuit.

Following the Narayanganj blasts, the people around the Zero Point area started to panic after seeing the gas bubbling in some parts of the highway.

"It will take some time to repair the faulty lines on the highway after getting permission from the road department," Sahab Uddin, manager of Feni BGDCL, had said last Friday.

"We will take steps to resolve the issue by keeping the traffic system in order," said Executive Engineer Ahsan Uddin Ahmed of Feni Roads and Urban Development Department. "Hopefully the problem will be resolved soon," he added.

However, after the incident was picked up and reported by the media on Saturday, the repair work quickly began in the afternoon.

Gas bubbles were seen across a 100-metre stretch of a drain in Zero Point area on Sept 11.

“Gas has been leaking for about four months now. Bubbles can be seen whenever rainwater accumulates in the area,” said Abdul Alim, manager of Shaheen Hotel and Restaurant.

The spot quickly catches fire if a lit matchstick is placed there, he said. Officers and employees of Bakhrabad gas office were informed of the matter months ago, he added.

The authorities had covered the area with some sand, said 'Raju', manager of the local newspaper agency Azad Store. However, no permanent initiative was taken to repair the gas leaks until Friday.