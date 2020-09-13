Gas line repairs begin on Dhaka-Ctg highway after several delays
Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2020 01:54 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2020 01:54 PM BdST
Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Ltd has moved to fix gas leaks on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway after several months of delays, much to the relief of locals.
The repair work started in the Zero Point area adjacent to Feni Mohipal flyover on Saturday.
At least 50 Muslim worshippers sustained burn injuries when six air-conditioners at a mosque in Narayanganj’s Fatullah exploded on Sept 4. The death toll subsequently climbed to 31 as many victims succumbed to their injuries. The authorities believe gas accumulated inside the mosque after pipeline leaks may have triggered the blasts following an electric short-circuit.
Following the Narayanganj blasts, the people around the Zero Point area started to panic after seeing the gas bubbling in some parts of the highway.
"We will take steps to resolve the issue by keeping the traffic system in order," said Executive Engineer Ahsan Uddin Ahmed of Feni Roads and Urban Development Department. "Hopefully the problem will be resolved soon," he added.
However, after the incident was picked up and reported by the media on Saturday, the repair work quickly began in the afternoon.
“Gas has been leaking for about four months now. Bubbles can be seen whenever rainwater accumulates in the area,” said Abdul Alim, manager of Shaheen Hotel and Restaurant.
The spot quickly catches fire if a lit matchstick is placed there, he said. Officers and employees of Bakhrabad gas office were informed of the matter months ago, he added.
The authorities had covered the area with some sand, said 'Raju', manager of the local newspaper agency Azad Store. However, no permanent initiative was taken to repair the gas leaks until Friday.
