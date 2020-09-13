Bangladesh counts 1,476 virus cases, 31 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2020 03:47 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2020 03:47 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,476 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 337,520.
Another 31 people died from the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, raising the death toll to 4,733, the government said.
The number of daily recoveries outpaced new infections in the same period as another 2,372 patients overcame the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total of recoveries to 240,643.
A total of 12,999 samples were tested at 94 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 11.35 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 71.30 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.40 percent following the latest deaths of 25 men and six women.
Globally, over 28.77 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 920,467 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
