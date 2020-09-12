US Defence Secretary Esper assures Hasina of support for Rohingya solution
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Sep 2020 03:03 AM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2020 03:03 AM BdST
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper called Sheikh Hasina over phone to reassure Bangladesh of continuous support for a peaceful resolution to the Rohingya refugee crisis.
Esper praised Bangladesh and thanked the prime minister for showing kindness to the refugees during the conversation on Friday evening, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.
Hasina and Esper also talked about defence cooperation and agreed to continue high-level dialogues and discussions to expand the cooperation.
They thanked each other for the support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hasina expressed her condolences over the deaths from the disease in the US.
They hoped the two countries will continue working closely to tackle the crisis.
Hasina asked for Esper’s support to bring back Rashed Chowdhury, a Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman murder case convict who is staying in the US now.
Karim said Esper assured her of support on the issue.
The US defence secretary also praised Bangladesh for its contribution to the UN peacekeeping missions.
He expressed sorrow over the damage of a Bangladesh Navy ship in the disastrous explosion at Beirut port in Lebanon last month.
He hoped Bangladesh will continue playing an important role in the UN peacekeeping missions. The US will also continue supporting Bangladesh in the missions, he said.
Hasina spoke about the upcoming general election in the US.
She hoped the elections will be held properly.
Esper said his government was ready to help Bangladesh tackle the ongoing flood crisis or any natural disasters in future.
