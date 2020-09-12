Titas pipeline still leaking gas a week after deadly Narayanganj mosque explosions
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Sep 2020 01:43 AM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2020 02:12 AM BdST
A week after the deadly blasts at a mosque in Narayanganj’s Fatullah, the Titas pipeline outside the building is leaking gas.
Locals and officials blamed gas accumulated inside the mosque for the blasts of six air-conditioners that killed at least 31 Muslim worshippers and injured 19 others on Sep 4.
After the state gas transmission and distribution agency dug several spots in the area to investigate the blasts, bubbles were located in mud and water in the holes on the street a week later, on Friday.
Even the sound of bubble burst could be heard near the Baitus Salat mosque as the residents of Pashchimtalla neighbourhood were struggling to walk on the street narrowed by the holes.
“It will create panic among the people,” said Hafizur Rahman, who lives in a house next to the mosque.
Md Mafizul Islam, the deputy general manager of Titas in Narayanganj, said they had sent an emergency response team to the site.
He claimed they had not filled up the holes in order to check whether more leaks were still there.
Titas had found six leaks in pipelines next to the mosque.
Its probe team said the mosque’s extended part was constructed on the line.
Mafizul said the utility would take steps to repair the leaks on Saturday.
- Fire burns down garment factory in Gulshan
- 4 Neo-JMB suspects arrested
- Panel finds plagiarism proof against Samia, Marjan
- Millions embezzled in Bangabandhu park project
- Dhaka WASA chairman dies of COVID-19
- Appeal against Khalidi’s bail set for full-bench hearing
- Daily count: 41 virus deaths, 1,892 cases
- Move to name Cox’s Bazar SP in Sinha murder case
Most Read
- Evidence points to plagiarism by Dhaka University teachers Samia, Marjan: probe panel
- Ex-MP Shahidul’s son 'jumps' to his death in Dhaka’s Kathalbagan
- Fire burns down garment factory at Gulshan Shopping Centre
- Gold costlier in Bangladesh again as US dollar gains drive import costs
- Ghoraghat Police Station chief Amirul withdrawn from duty over alleged negligence
- MA Rashid, chairman of Dhaka WASA, dies from COVID-19
- Hasina hooked on fishing as she goes out for a breath of fresh air amid virus blow
- Three years after exodus, Myanmar erases names of Rohingya villages, UN map makers follow suit
- IMED finds Bangabandhu Safari Park project is riddled with irregularities, millions embezzled
- Bangladesh records 1,792 new virus cases, another 34 die