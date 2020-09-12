Titas pipeline still leaking gas a week after deadly Narayanganj mosque explosions

Locals and officials blamed gas accumulated inside the mosque for the blasts of six air-conditioners that killed at least 31 Muslim worshippers and injured 19 others on Sep 4.

After the state gas transmission and distribution agency dug several spots in the area to investigate the blasts, bubbles were located in mud and water in the holes on the street a week later, on Friday.

Even the sound of bubble burst could be heard near the Baitus Salat mosque as the residents of Pashchimtalla neighbourhood were struggling to walk on the street narrowed by the holes.

Locals saw the bubbles forming in the morning but those vanished in the afternoon as the pressure decreased, said ‘Ashraful’, a resident of the area.

“It will create panic among the people,” said Hafizur Rahman, who lives in a house next to the mosque.

Md Mafizul Islam, the deputy general manager of Titas in Narayanganj, said they had sent an emergency response team to the site.

He claimed they had not filled up the holes in order to check whether more leaks were still there.

Titas had found six leaks in pipelines next to the mosque.

Its probe team said the mosque’s extended part was constructed on the line.

Mafizul said the utility would take steps to repair the leaks on Saturday.