Police officer Azizur Rahman Chowdhury dies of COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Sep 2020 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2020 07:47 PM BdST
Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Azizur Rahman Chowdhury has died from the COVID-19 illness.
Chowdhury was serving the special branch of Bangladesh Police. He was also associated with a book, “Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman”.
Chowdhury breathed his last at the Mugda General Hospital in the capital around 12.15 pm Saturday, police said in a statement.
Chowdhury joined the Bangladesh Police in 1982 and was deployed to the special branch in 2002. He voluntarily retired in 2019.
Later the government appointed him on contract for his special expertise in the preparation of secret documents.
Aziz was born on May 1, 1959 in Moulvibazar. He is survived by his wife and two children.
He will be buried in his village, according to the statement.
- Police officer Azizur Rahman Chowdhury dies
- Police arrest UNO attack suspect
- Dancer Ivan Shahriar sent to jail for human trafficking
- Power restored in Mymensingh
- Police list living accused as ‘dead’
- Rohingya: Hasina assured of US support
- Fire burns down garment factory in Gulshan
- 4 Neo-JMB suspects arrested
Most Read
- Ex-MP Shahidul’s son 'jumps' to his death in Dhaka’s Kathalbagan
- Evidence points to plagiarism by Dhaka University teachers Samia, Marjan: probe panel
- Iranian champion wrestler Navid Afkari executed
- Bahrain follows Emirates in normalising ties with Israel
- Police investigator lists accused, who is alive, as ‘killed in gunfight’ in Chattogram
- Gold costlier in Bangladesh again as US dollar gains drive import costs
- Choreographer Ivan Shahriar lands in jail on human trafficking charges
- Bangladesh logs 1,282 virus cases, lowest daily count in more than a month
- From Asia to Africa, China promotes its vaccines to win friends
- US Defence Secretary Esper assures Hasina of support for Rohingya solution