Police investigator lists accused, who is alive, as ‘killed in gunfight’ in Chattogram
Uttam Sen Gupta, Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Sep 2020 04:09 AM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2020 04:09 AM BdST
The police have pressed charges in court in a case describing one of the suspects as “being killed in gunfight”, but he is alive and even appears in court hearings.
Chattogram Metropolitan Police have suspended Sub-Inspector Dipankar Chandra Roy, the investigation officer of the case.
Saleh Mohammad Tanvir, the newly appointed commissioner of CMP, said a departmental investigation against Dipankar was under way.
Plaintiff Shah Alam filed a petition at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court of the port city to include the name of the accused, Md Joynal, in the charge-sheet.
The court may issue an order on the petition in the next hearing on Oct 13, said Public Prosecutor Abid Hossain.
Shah Alam started the case in November 2018 alleging that seven people, including his grandson-in-law Md Nasim and Md Joynal, attacked his home at Roufabad in Bayezid.
The case says Shah Alam came under attack after complaining at Bayezid Police Station that Nasim had beaten his granddaughter for dowry.
SI Dipankar submitted the charge-sheet on Nov 15, 2019, naming six accused. He recommended that the name of other accused, 19-year-old Joynal, be dropped from the case “because Joynal had died”.
The policeman wrote in the charge-sheet that Joynal was killed in a gunfight but did not provide the date, place and other details.
The matter came to light when normal proceedings resumed recently after a shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
The then CMP Commissioner Mahbubor Rahman had ordered an investigation against Dipankar.
Multiple police officers, who requested not to be named in the report since the investigation is ongoing, said that the police arrested a young man named Joynal Abedin on Sep 1 last year in a case over an attack on a van-driver.
The law enforcers took Abedin out to find out his associates, but he was shot and killed when a gunfight erupted.
They said the two Joynals are not the same person.
Md Joynal, who is out on bail in Shah Alam’s case, said he had been in jail for 23 days in the case over a “family dispute”.
He claimed he knew nothing about his name appearing as dead in the charge-sheet. “I appeared in court hearings even in February before the Coronavirus outbreak,” he said.
Noorjahan Islam Munna, the lawyer for Md Joynal, blamed SI Dipankar for the “mistake”.
“My client is being called a terrorist, but actually the case against him is related to a family dispute,” Munna added.
Shah Alam, however, suspects that SI Dipankar dropped the name of Md Joynal from the list of accused after taking bribes.
An aide to a local public representative helped Md Joynal in the scheme, he added.
He also demanded exemplary punishment for Dipankar.
