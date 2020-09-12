Police arrest Ghoraghat UNO attack suspect in dramatic development
Dinajpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Sep 2020 07:16 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2020 07:16 PM BdST
Police have arrested a sacked gardener and seized a hammer over the attack on Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam Hussain in a dramatic development in the investigation into the closely-watched incident.
The police also said Asadul Haque, whom the Rapid Action Battalion arrested in a case over the attack, was not involved in the incident in Dinajpur.
The police arrested Rabiul and recovered the hammer from the Upazila Parishad’s pond on Friday night, the DIG said.
“He has confessed to his involvement in the incident,” Debdas said.
Rabiul is from Birol Upazila of the same district.
The police, however, did not say the attack on UNO Wahida was inspired by revenge.
Debdas said they would seek a court order to remand him in custody to find the motive.
“We will investigate whether someone else was involved in it.”
