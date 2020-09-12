Police arrest Ghoraghat UNO attack suspect in dramatic development

The police also said Asadul Haque, whom the Rapid Action Battalion arrested in a case over the attack, was not involved in the incident in Dinajpur.

Debdas Bhattacharya, deputy inspector general of police in Rangpur Range, revealed the arrest of the fired Upazila Parishad gardener, Rabiul Islam, at a media briefing on Saturday.

The police arrested Rabiul and recovered the hammer from the Upazila Parishad’s pond on Friday night, the DIG said.

“He has confessed to his involvement in the incident,” Debdas said.

Rabiul is from Birol Upazila of the same district.

A Ghoraghat Upazila council official said Rabiul was suspended on allegations that he stole money.

The police, however, did not say the attack on UNO Wahida was inspired by revenge.

Debdas said they would seek a court order to remand him in custody to find the motive.

“We will investigate whether someone else was involved in it.”