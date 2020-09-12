No more leaks in gas line next to Narayanganj mosque: Titas

Mofizul Islam, deputy general manager of Titas in Narayanganj, said the authorities inspected the line both on Friday and Saturday amid reports of further leaks in the area.

The state gas transmission and distribution agency had previously dug several spots in the area to investigate the cause of the blasts after which, locals saw bubbles forming in the mud and water in the holes on the street a week later.

"The gas would leak continuously if there was any rupture in the line. We suspect that the gas formed by the garbage accumulated inside the drain is bubbling out. There is nothing to panic about,” said Mofizul.

Locals and officials blamed gas accumulated inside the mosque for the blasts of six air-conditioners that killed at least 31 worshippers and injured 19 others on Sep 4.

Members of the mosque’s governing body also alleged that Titas officials refused to repair the leaks without the payment of Tk 50,000.