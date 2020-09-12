Home > Bangladesh

No more leaks in gas line next to Narayanganj mosque: Titas

  Narayanganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Sep 2020 03:48 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2020 03:48 PM BdST

State utility Titas has said it did not find any more leaks in a gas pipeline running next to a mosque in Narayanganj's Fatullah, the site of the near-simultaneous airconditioner blasts that left 31 people dead.

Mofizul Islam, deputy general manager of Titas in Narayanganj, said the authorities inspected the line both on Friday and Saturday amid reports of further leaks in the area.

The state gas transmission and distribution agency had previously dug several spots in the area to investigate the cause of the blasts after which, locals saw bubbles forming in the mud and water in the holes on the street a week later.

"The gas would leak continuously if there was any rupture in the line. We suspect that the gas formed by the garbage accumulated inside the drain is bubbling out. There is nothing to panic about,” said Mofizul.

Locals and officials blamed gas accumulated inside the mosque for the blasts of six air-conditioners that killed at least 31 worshippers and injured 19 others on Sep 4.

Members of the mosque’s governing body also alleged that Titas officials refused to repair the leaks without the payment of Tk 50,000.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories