Mymensingh power supply restored after 40-hour disruption due to fire at national grid
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Sep 2020 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2020 01:44 PM BdST
Power supply across Mymensingh division has been restored nearly 40 hours after a fire broke out in the national grid substation in Kewatkhali.
The power grid 'T1' transformer was reinstated at 2:52 am on Saturday, said Executive Engineer Masudul Haque of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Mymensingh substation.
PDB, Mymensingh PGCB staff and Energypac experts assisted in the power restoration work, said Masudul.
Earlier on Sept 8, a massive fire broke out in the substation due to “overheating of marshalling board.” Firefighters from six units tamed the blaze after an hour.
Of about one million clients in the four districts of Mymensingh, 650,000 lost electricity supply.
A second blaze erupted at the national grid substation in Kewatkhali on Sept 10. Mymensingh was hit by a power outage following the incident.
