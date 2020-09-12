Mymensingh power supply restored after 40-hour disruption due to fire at national grid

The power grid 'T1' transformer was reinstated at 2:52 am on Saturday, said Executive Engineer Masudul Haque of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Mymensingh substation.

PDB, Mymensingh PGCB staff and Energypac experts assisted in the power restoration work, said Masudul.

Earlier on Sept 8, a massive fire broke out in the substation due to “overheating of marshalling board.” Firefighters from six units tamed the blaze after an hour.

Electricity supply was stopped to Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Sherpur and Netrokona after the incident.

Of about one million clients in the four districts of Mymensingh, 650,000 lost electricity supply.

A second blaze erupted at the national grid substation in Kewatkhali on Sept 10. Mymensingh was hit by a power outage following the incident.