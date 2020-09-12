Father Timm, an educator and friend of Bangladesh, dies at 97
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Sep 2020 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2020 08:45 PM BdST
Father Richard William Timm, a former principal of the Notre Dame College and superior of the Congregation of Holy Cross in Dhaka, has died in the United States at the age of 97.
“The Father died on Friday. He was suffering from old-age complications,” Akhila Drozario, a trustee of Caritas Bangladesh, said on Saturday.
A renowned zoologist, the catholic priest pioneered Bangladesh’s science education by heading the science department of NDC.
He became heavily involved in the Catholic response to cyclone Bhola in 1970 and the Liberation War in 1971, working closely with Caritas Bangladesh ever since. He also has dedicated much effort and action on human rights and justice.
Father Timm was focused on research and teaching for his first 40 years in Bangladesh.
As a zoologist, he was an expert in nematodes.
When Notre Dame College was founded in Dhaka in 1949, the authorities had somebody to head every department except for science, and they needed someone desperately, so they wanted him to get a quick degree in one year and come over and open the science department.
Timm founded the NDC Science Club in 1955 after joining as the department head. He was also the founder of the Debating Club and Adventure Club of the college.
Father Timm joined Caritas in 1971.
It started in the wake of cyclone Bhola in 1970. So he went down to Monpura Island, which was the worst affected area, with students as part of the relief effort.
“We were working with a new NGO, which was founded just to work on that island. It had been devastated, completely covered by 20 feet of water. They asked me to direct the rehabilitation programme. I was there for seven months,” Timm had said.
He was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1987 for International Understanding. Bangladesh awarded him the “Liberation War Honour”.
He also voiced his support “very strongly” for trials of the crimes against humanities during the war.
“It will do a lot to prevent any future acts of genocide,” he had said and added, ”I think the process is more open now because the Hindus have been able to testify without fear.”
