Father Timm, an educator and friend of Bangladesh, dies at 97

“The Father died on Friday. He was suffering from old-age complications,” Akhila Drozario, a trustee of Caritas Bangladesh, said on Saturday.

Born in Indiana on Mar 2, 1923, Father Timm arrived in Bangladesh in 1952 and saw much of the country’s history in around seven decades while working as an educator.

A renowned zoologist, the catholic priest pioneered Bangladesh’s science education by heading the science department of NDC.

He became heavily involved in the Catholic response to cyclone Bhola in 1970 and the Liberation War in 1971, working closely with Caritas Bangladesh ever since. He also has dedicated much effort and action on human rights and justice.

Father Timm was focused on research and teaching for his first 40 years in Bangladesh.

As a zoologist, he was an expert in nematodes.

In an interview with the Berkley Center for Religion, Peace and World Affairs of Georgetown University in 2015, he said he discovered several species himself, and other scientists have named several new genera or species after him.

When Notre Dame College was founded in Dhaka in 1949, the authorities had somebody to head every department except for science, and they needed someone desperately, so they wanted him to get a quick degree in one year and come over and open the science department.

Timm founded the NDC Science Club in 1955 after joining as the department head. He was also the founder of the Debating Club and Adventure Club of the college.

Father Timm joined Caritas in 1971.

“I was completely committed to a research career prior to that, so it was really something I had never considered or planned for at all,” he had said in the interview.

It started in the wake of cyclone Bhola in 1970. So he went down to Monpura Island, which was the worst affected area, with students as part of the relief effort.

“We were working with a new NGO, which was founded just to work on that island. It had been devastated, completely covered by 20 feet of water. They asked me to direct the rehabilitation programme. I was there for seven months,” Timm had said.

He was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1987 for International Understanding. Bangladesh awarded him the “Liberation War Honour”.

“I got ambushed twice by the freedom fighters, but fortunately there were always some of my students among them. I was wearing US Army pants and I had a black beard, so I looked pretty much like a Pathan (one from the northwest frontier provinces of India) from West Pakistan. In fact when I went to the government house to make complaints about the treatment of the Hindus on Monpura Island, the Punjaabi major took me for a Pathan!” Father Timm had recalled in the interview.

He also voiced his support “very strongly” for trials of the crimes against humanities during the war.

“It will do a lot to prevent any future acts of genocide,” he had said and added, ”I think the process is more open now because the Hindus have been able to testify without fear.”