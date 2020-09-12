Bangladesh logs 1,282 virus cases, lowest daily count in more than a month
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Sep 2020 03:37 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2020 03:37 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,282 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, the lowest since Aug 2, taking the tally of infections to 336,044.
Another 34 people died from the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, raising the death toll to 4,702, the government said.
The number of daily recoveries outpaced new infections in the same period as another 2,247 patients overcame the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 238,271.
A total of 10,723 samples were tested at 94 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 11.96 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 70.90 percent while the latest deaths of 23 men and 11 women pushed the mortality rate to 1.40.
Globally, over 28.50 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 915,920 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
