Two construction workers die after falling nine floors in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Sep 2020 04:13 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2020 04:13 PM BdST
Two workers have died after falling from the ninth floor of a 13-storey under-construction building in Dhaka’s Basundhara residential area.
The workers have been identified as Asadul, 25, from Chapainawabganj and Khairul, 26, from Rajshahi.
They were plastering the building’s walls when the incident took place around 11 am on Friday, Bhatara Police Station OC Moktaruzzaman said.
They fell down after the platform on which they were standing suddenly caved in, he added.
Doctors have declared them dead after they were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Bachchu Mia, inspector of DMCH’s police outpost.
