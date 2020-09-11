NBR sleuths seize truck hauling mosquito coil over tax dodge charges
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Sep 2020 08:26 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2020 08:26 PM BdST
Detectives of the National Board of Revenue have seized a truck full of mosquito coils in Narayanganj's Shiddhirganj on charges that the owners evaded paying taxes.
The seizure took place in the wee hours of Friday when the truck was transporting the mosquito coils, the VAT detective department said.
The Cumilla-bound truck started from Sharmin Chemical Works factory in Shiddhirganj’s Mijimiji area, the VAT detectives added.
“The VAT detective team stopped the truck in Mijimiji area on a tip-off on Thursday night. After assessing their papers, they saw that they got out of the factory without paying taxes of the transport products,” said Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) Director General Moinul Khan.
The number plate had Sha 11-1344 written on it and it was carrying 144 cartons of Sonali mosquito coils. They were carrying a fake VAT Challan paper.
The truck and products were taken to Eastern VAT Commissionerate
“Previously there was another case of VAT evasion by Sharmin Chemical Works factory worth Tk 12 million. The case is still on,” Moinul said.
The authorities were working on calculating the products’ price and the amount of unpaid VAT.
