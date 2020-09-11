Ghoraghat Police Station chief Amirul withdrawn from duty over alleged negligence
Dinajpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Sep 2020 01:20 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2020 01:58 PM BdST
The government has removed Ghoraghat Police Station chief Amirul Islam from duty for alleged negligence, nine days after assaults on UNO Wahida Khanam in Dinajpur.
Dinajpur Superindent of Police Anowar Hossain on Friday confirmed the withdrawal of OC Amirul from the police station.
Unknown assailants broke into Wahida’s home at Ghoraghat Upazila Parishad through a ventilator and injured Wahida and her father Omar Ali on the night of Sep 2.
Wahida was critically injured with a hammer and is currently under care at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital.
Wahida’s brother Sheikh Farid started a case against unnamed assailants with Ghoraghat Police Station over the incident, accusing them of an attempted murder.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested three suspects in connection with the attack saying it happened during a ‘burglary’. The elite police unit said the trio claimed during an initial interrogation that they broke into the UNO’s home with the “intent to steal valuables”.
When asked about the progress of the investigation, SP Hossain said, “Everything will be revealed at the appropriate time.”
