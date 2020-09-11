Fire burns down garment factory at Gulshan Shopping Centre

Six units of firefighters rushed to the scene after being informed over the incident around 3:20 am on Friday, Fire Service official Rubina Akhter told bdnews24.com.

“The fire was brought under control after a two-hour effort around 6 am. No casualties were reported in the incident.”

The fire erupted at Shamsher Apparels Ltd on the fifth floor of the shopping mall at the Gulshan-1 intersection. The authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire, officials said.

Some workers were trapped on the rooftop after the factory caught fire. The firefighters rescued them afterwards.

Traders estimated Tk 1.5 million in losses from the fire and the firefighters were able to recover goods worth of nearly Tk 12.5 million, Rubina said.

bdnews24.com could not reach Benjir Ahmed, managing director of Shamsher Apparels, for comment.