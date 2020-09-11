Fire burns down garment factory at Gulshan Shopping Centre
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Sep 2020 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2020 12:35 PM BdST
A fire has burnt down an apparel factory at Gulshan Shopping Centre in Dhaka.
Six units of firefighters rushed to the scene after being informed over the incident around 3:20 am on Friday, Fire Service official Rubina Akhter told bdnews24.com.
The fire erupted at Shamsher Apparels Ltd on the fifth floor of the shopping mall at the Gulshan-1 intersection. The authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire, officials said.
Some workers were trapped on the rooftop after the factory caught fire. The firefighters rescued them afterwards.
bdnews24.com could not reach Benjir Ahmed, managing director of Shamsher Apparels, for comment.
