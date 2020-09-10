Sunamganj sub-registrar Zafar Ahmed dies of coronavirus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Sep 2020 02:20 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2020 02:20 PM BdST
Md Zafar Ahmed, sub-registrar of South Sunamganj Upazila, has died from the COVID-19 illness in a Dhaka hospital.
He died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday, the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs said in a statement.
Zafar hailed from Dashmina Upazila in Patuakhali. He is survived by his wife and two daughters
Zafar Ahmed
Md Golam Sarwar, secretary to the Law and Justice Division, also expressed his condolences over his passing.
More stories
- Daily count: 41 virus deaths, 1,892 cases
- Move to name Cox’s Bazar SP in Sinha murder case
- Sunamganj sub-registrar dies from COVID-19
- Habiganj agricultural university bill passed
- Mymensingh hit by power outage again
- Mosque blast: death toll hits 29
- Hungarian FM coming Thursday
- Body of MP Nadwi’s brother found in pond
Most Read
- Hasina hooked on fishing as she goes out for a breath of fresh air amid virus blow
- Bangladesh to deport over 700 foreigners without proper papers
- Some scientists spot ‘unlikely’ patterns in Russia vaccine data: letter
- Gold costlier in Bangladesh again as US dollar gains drive import costs
- Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
- Three policemen jailed for life over the killing of driver in Dhaka
- Six dead in head-on collision between ambulance and van in Barishal
- Holy Family Hospital employees besiege director over back pay
- ‘Danger is over’: Bangladesh 'thwarts' cyber-heist bid by North Korean hackers
- Bangladesh records 41 virus deaths, 1,827 cases in a day