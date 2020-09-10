Home > Bangladesh

Sunamganj sub-registrar Zafar Ahmed dies of coronavirus

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Sep 2020 02:20 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2020 02:20 PM BdST

Md Zafar Ahmed, sub-registrar of South Sunamganj Upazila, has died from the COVID-19 illness in a Dhaka hospital.

He died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday, the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs said in a statement. 

Zafar hailed from Dashmina Upazila in Patuakhali. He is survived by his wife and two daughters

Zafar Ahmed

Zafar Ahmed

Law Minister Anisul Huq expressed deep condolences over Zafar’s death. In a condolence message, the minister prayed for the peace and salvation of Zafar’s departed soul and expressed his condolences for his bereaved family.

Md Golam Sarwar, secretary to the Law and Justice Division, also expressed his condolences over his passing.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories