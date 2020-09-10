Sunamganj sub-registrar Zafar Ahmed dies of coronavirus

He died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday, the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs said in a statement.

Zafar hailed from Dashmina Upazila in Patuakhali. He is survived by his wife and two daughters

Zafar Ahmed

Law Minister Anisul Huq expressed deep condolences over Zafar’s death. In a condolence message, the minister prayed for the peace and salvation of Zafar’s departed soul and expressed his condolences for his bereaved family.

Md Golam Sarwar, secretary to the Law and Justice Division, also expressed his condolences over his passing.