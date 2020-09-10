Sister seeks to include Cox’s Bazar SP ABM Masud in Sinha murder case

On Thursday, Sharmin appealed to the court of Cox’s Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah to include the Cox’s Bazar SP in the Sinha murder case.

The court received the appeal but issued no order as yet, said Mohammad Mostafa, a lawyer for Sharmin.

“The accused in the Sinha murder case had a communication with SP ABM Masud Hossain before and after Sinha’s murder. The SP assisted them directly and indirectly. Therefore, he should be named in the case to ensure justice.”

Sinha was shot dead by the police at a checkpoint on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive on the night of July 31.

Police later said they fired in self-defence when the retired army officer brandished a pistol after obstructing a search of his vehicle at the checkpoint at Shamlapur.

They also said they seized drugs from the vehicle, and detained a person from the scene and another from the resort Sinha was staying in while filming a travel documentary

But the police account has been greeted with scepticism and there was doubt over whether Rashed has indeed pointed the gun at the policemen.