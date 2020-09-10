Mymensingh hit by power outage after fire erupts again at national grid substation
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Sep 2020 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2020 01:15 PM BdST
The northern district of Mymensingh has been hit by a power outage after a second blaze erupted at the national grid substation in Kewatkhali in a space of two days.
The fire broke out at 10:30 am on Thursday, said Rafiqul Islam, chief engineer of Power Development Board for Mymensingh region.
Two units of the fire service rushed to the spot after receiving news of the fire in the morning, Mymensingh Fire Service Deputy Director Abul Hossain said. The firefighters brought the fire under control in half an hour.
“Today, the fire started from the panel board. It could not spread far this time. The fire was quickly brought under control.”
Earlier on Tuesday, a massive fire broke out in the substation due to “overheating of marshalling board.” Firefighters from six units tamed the blaze after an hour.
Of about one million clients in the four districts of Mymensingh, 650,000 lost electricity supply, said Rafiqul.
“Only Mymensingh district is facing the power outage today. Repairs are underway. Power supply will be restored as soon as the repairs are completed.”
Two probe panels were formed by the fire service and PGCB to investigate Tuesday’s incident. No reports have been submitted yet.
- Hungarian FM coming Thursday
- Body of MP Nadwi’s brother found in pond
- Hasina calls for global action to ensure safe, secure environment for students
- Six die in Barishal road crash
- Holy Family Hospital director besieged
- Daily count: 41 virus deaths, 1,827 cases
- 3 policemen jailed for life for killing driver
- HC orders payment for mosque blast victims' families
Most Read
- Hasina hooked on fishing as she goes out for a breath of fresh air amid virus blow
- Three policemen jailed for life over the killing of driver in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to deport over 700 foreigners without proper papers
- Some scientists spot ‘unlikely’ patterns in Russia vaccine data: letter
- Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
- Bangladesh records 41 virus deaths, 1,827 cases in a day
- Six dead in head-on collision between ambulance and van in Barishal
- Holy Family Hospital employees besiege director over back pay
- Gold costlier in Bangladesh again as US dollar gains drive import costs
- ‘Danger is over’: Bangladesh 'thwarts' cyber-heist bid by North Korean hackers