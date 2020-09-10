Death toll rises to 29 in Narayanganj mosque blast

Abdus Sattar, 40, died in intensive care at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka at 9:30 am on Thursday, said Partho Shankar Paul, the institute’s resident physician.

Seven others are in intensive care, he said.

“The air ducts of the fire victims are burnt. We are trying our best.”

More than 50 Muslim worshippers sustained burn injuries when six air conditioners at a mosque in Narayanganj’s Fatullah exploded on Sep 4.

As many as 37 of the victims were subsequently admitted to the burn institute.

Only one survivor, Mamun Prodhan, returned home from the institute on Monday.

The authorities believe gas accumulated inside the mosque after pipeline leaks may have triggered the blasts following an electric short-circuit.

The dead victims include the mosque’s Imam Abdus Sobhan, 60, Muezzin Delwar Hossain, 50, his son Junayed, 16, and the mosque’s Treasurer Shamim Hasan, 45.