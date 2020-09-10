Death toll rises to 29 in Narayanganj mosque blast
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Sep 2020 12:30 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2020 12:30 PM BdST
The death toll from the air-conditioner blasts at a Narayanganj mosque has hit 29 with another person succumbing to his injuries in a Dhaka hospital.
Abdus Sattar, 40, died in intensive care at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka at 9:30 am on Thursday, said Partho Shankar Paul, the institute’s resident physician.
Seven others are in intensive care, he said.
“The air ducts of the fire victims are burnt. We are trying our best.”
As many as 37 of the victims were subsequently admitted to the burn institute.
Only one survivor, Mamun Prodhan, returned home from the institute on Monday.
The authorities believe gas accumulated inside the mosque after pipeline leaks may have triggered the blasts following an electric short-circuit.
The dead victims include the mosque’s Imam Abdus Sobhan, 60, Muezzin Delwar Hossain, 50, his son Junayed, 16, and the mosque’s Treasurer Shamim Hasan, 45.
