Body of MP Nadwi’s brother found in pond in Chattogram’s Satkania

The MP’s brother, Abu Wafa alias Md Shahabuddin, 65, had been missing since Tuesday.

His body was found floating in the pond in the Makkar Bari neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

Citing security camera footage, Satkania Police Station OC Anwar Hossain told bdnews24.com he believes Shahabuddin accidentally fell into the water as he was ill.

A case has been started over the unnatural death after the body was recovered, he added.