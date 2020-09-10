Bangladesh logs 1,892 new virus cases, deaths jump by 41

The government said another 41 people died from the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, raising the death toll to 4,634.

The number of daily recoveries outpaced new infections in the same period as another 2,746 patients overcame the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 233,550.

A total of 15,559 samples were tested at 94 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 12.16 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 70.14 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.39 percent following the latest deaths of 31 men and 10 women.

Globally, over 27.88 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 903,967 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.