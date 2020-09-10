ACC appeal against bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi’s bail is set for full-bench hearing 

The appeal is now pending for a hearing at the full bench of the Appellate Division on Sept 21.

The virtual chamber court of Justice Md Nuruzzaman issued the order on Thursday following a hearing of the ACC appeal against the bail order passed by the High Court on Aug 26.

Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC, while former law minister Abdul Matin Khasru and AM Aminuddin worked for Khalidi as his lawyers.

After bdnews24.com announced a Tk 500 million investment by an asset management company in the news publisher in October last year, the ACC began examining the deal and subsequently started a case against Khalidi on Jul 30.

The chamber judge on Thursday asked ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan about the duration of the bail granted by the High Court. The lawyer said the bail would be in force until Oct 26.

“The judge then asked me why the leave to appeal was filed so late. I said the appeal was filed the next day, but it took time to get an attested copy of the High Court order,” Khan told bdnews24.com.

The judge then decided to hear the petition on Sept 21 at the full bench.

bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi gets 8-week bail in ACC case

The case alleges that Khalidi deposited Tk 420 million into different bank accounts after receiving the money “through fraud [and] in an illegal way by creating fake documents”.

But the ACC case dossier itself said that the money came through the sale of company shares owned by bdnews24.com and Khalidi, and it was indeed the same money deposited in the accounts of four banks.

Khalidi, who consistently denies the allegation of corruption, told the media at the beginning of the ACC investigation that bdnews24.com did stories that “hurt a very powerful lobby”, and are “paying the price” for what he believes is good, exemplary journalism done by his colleagues.