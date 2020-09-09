Three policemen jailed for life over the killing of driver in Dhaka
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2020 02:57 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2020 04:11 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sentenced three policemen to life imprisonment for beating to death a driver, Ishtiaque Hossain Jony, in custody at the Pallabi Police Station more than six years ago.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Kamrul Kayes passed the verdict in the much-publicised case on Thursday.
The convicts, SI Jahidur Rahman Kham, ASI Rashedul Islam and ASI Kamruzzaman Mintu, were also fined Tk 100,000 each and will have to spend an additional six months in jail if they fail to pay the fine.
Moreover, they have each been ordered to pay Tk 200,000 to the family of the victim's family within two weeks, a decision which they cannot appeal.
The two other suspects in the case, informants 'Rashed' and 'Sumon', have also been jailed for seven years and fined Tk 20,000 each.
The three policemen have been given the maximum punishment prescribed by the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act 2013 in what is the first verdict to be passed under the law, according to the judge.
Ishtiaque died in police custody on February 8, 2014. His brother Imtiaz Hossain Rocky started a case over the fatal assault six months later in August.
- Daily count: 41 virus deaths, 1,827 cases
- 3 policemen jailed for life for killing driver
- HC orders payment for mosque blast victims' families
- Cabinet shields public officials from lawsuits
- Nine die in Netrokona trawler capsize
- Mosque AC blasts death toll hits 28
- Bangladesh an example of climate resilience: Hasina
- No power in Mymensingh as substation catches fire
Most Read
- Bangladesh to deport over 700 foreigners without proper papers
- Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested over death of Sushant Singh Rajput
- ‘Kill all you see’: In a first, Myanmar soldiers tell of Rohingya slaughter
- ‘Danger is over’: Bangladesh 'thwarts' cyber-heist bid by North Korean hackers
- Bangladesh issues guidelines to prepare for primary school reopening
- Power outage in Mymensingh division as national grid substation catches fire
- Veteran actor KS Firoz dies of COVID-19 at 76
- AstraZeneca puts leading COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern
- Facebook appoints Sabhanaz Rashid Diya as public policy manager for Bangladesh
- Malaysia says no more 'fist bumps' as coronavirus numbers jump