Three policemen jailed for life over the killing of driver in Dhaka

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Kamrul Kayes passed the verdict in the much-publicised case on Thursday.

The convicts, SI Jahidur Rahman Kham, ASI Rashedul Islam and ASI Kamruzzaman Mintu, were also fined Tk 100,000 each and will have to spend an additional six months in jail if they fail to pay the fine.

Moreover, they have each been ordered to pay Tk 200,000 to the family of the victim's family within two weeks, a decision which they cannot appeal.

The two other suspects in the case, informants 'Rashed' and 'Sumon', have also been jailed for seven years and fined Tk 20,000 each.

The three policemen have been given the maximum punishment prescribed by the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act 2013 in what is the first verdict to be passed under the law, according to the judge.

Ishtiaque died in police custody on February 8, 2014. His brother Imtiaz Hossain Rocky started a case over the fatal assault six months later in August.