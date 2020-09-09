Six dead in head-on collision between ambulance and van in Barishal
Barishal Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2020 06:01 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2020 06:01 PM BdST
At least six people have died after a head-on collision between an ambulance and a covered-van in Barishal’s Uzirpur Upazila.
The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in the Upazila's Jayatri village around 4:45 pm Wednesday, according to Uzirpur Police OC Ziaur Rahman.
The victims could not be identified immediately but two of them were women, said Ziaur.
More to follow
