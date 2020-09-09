Home > Bangladesh

Six dead in head-on collision between ambulance and van in Barishal

  Barishal Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Sep 2020 06:01 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2020 06:01 PM BdST

At least six people have died after a head-on collision between an ambulance and a covered-van in Barishal’s Uzirpur Upazila.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in the Upazila's Jayatri village around 4:45 pm Wednesday, according to Uzirpur Police OC Ziaur Rahman.

The victims could not be identified immediately but two of them were women, said Ziaur.

More to follow

