Nine dead after collision between trawlers in Netrokona
Netrokona Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2020 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2020 12:35 PM BdST
Nine people have been reported dead after a passenger boat collided with a sand-laden trawler on the Gumai river in Netrokona's Kalmakanda Upazila.
The incident took place in the Upazila's Barakhapon Union around 10 am Wednesday.
"Nine bodies have been recovered. Many others are still missing," Netrokona DC Kazi Md Habibur Rahman told bdnews24.com.
More to follow
