Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó arriving in Bangladesh Thursday

He is expected to fly in early in the morning, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Szijjártó will sit with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen sometime on Thursday.

The Hungarian foreign minister will visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum to pay tribute to the memories of the Father of the Nation and his family members who were killed in 1975.

He will also meet Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

Momen may host a lunch in honour of the top Hungarian diplomat. The two foreign ministers may also appear before the press.

Bangladesh Television will interview Szijjártó.

Dhaka expects to sign at least two instruments with Budapest during his visit.

He is scheduled to depart Dhaka on the evening of the same day.