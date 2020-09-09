Holy Family Hospital employees besiege director over back pay
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2020 04:08 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2020 04:08 PM BdST
Doctors and other employees of Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital in Dhaka have besieged the office of its director Dr Md Morshed, demanding back pay.
As many as 150 to 200 health workers staged a demonstration in front of the director’s office on Wednesday. The staff also confined him to his room for hours.
At one point, some protesters entered the room and asked him about their dues. However, the director did not assure them of paying them their dues.
Amena Begum, a senior staff of the hospital, said she has been working without payment over the last five months.
Physicians and staff of Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital in Dhaka besiege the office of its director Dr Md Morshed, demanding back pay, Sept 9, 2020. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Dr Morshed has declined to comment on the matter, saying he will talk to the media afterwards.
- Daily count: 41 virus deaths, 1,827 cases
- 3 policemen jailed for life for killing driver
- HC orders payment for mosque blast victims' families
- Cabinet shields public officials from lawsuits
- Nine die in Netrokona trawler capsize
- Mosque AC blasts death toll hits 28
- Bangladesh an example of climate resilience: Hasina
- No power in Mymensingh as substation catches fire
Most Read
- Bangladesh to deport over 700 foreigners without proper papers
- Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested over death of Sushant Singh Rajput
- ‘Kill all you see’: In a first, Myanmar soldiers tell of Rohingya slaughter
- ‘Danger is over’: Bangladesh 'thwarts' cyber-heist bid by North Korean hackers
- Power outage in Mymensingh division as national grid substation catches fire
- Bangladesh issues guidelines to prepare for primary school reopening
- Veteran actor KS Firoz dies of COVID-19 at 76
- Facebook appoints Sabhanaz Rashid Diya as public policy manager for Bangladesh
- AstraZeneca puts leading COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern
- Malaysia says no more 'fist bumps' as coronavirus numbers jump