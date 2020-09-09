Holy Family Hospital employees besiege director over back pay

As many as 150 to 200 health workers staged a demonstration in front of the director’s office on Wednesday. The staff also confined him to his room for hours.

At one point, some protesters entered the room and asked him about their dues. However, the director did not assure them of paying them their dues.

Amena Begum, a senior staff of the hospital, said she has been working without payment over the last five months.

Physicians and staff of Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital in Dhaka besiege the office of its director Dr Md Morshed, demanding back pay, Sept 9, 2020. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

“The hospital authority paid half the salary in January. They didn’t pay in February and March. Salaries of April and May have been paid but they have yet to pay for June, July and August.”

Dr Morshed has declined to comment on the matter, saying he will talk to the media afterwards.