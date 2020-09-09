Bangladesh records 41 virus deaths, 1,827 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2020 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2020 03:34 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 41 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the death toll to 4,593.
The caseload surged to 331,078 after 1,827 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to data released by the health directorate.
The number of daily recoveries outpaced new infections in the same period as another 2,995 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 230,804.
A total of 14,755 samples were tested at 94 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 19.77 percent.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 69.71 percent, while the latest deaths of 29 men and 12 women pushed the mortality rate to 1.39 percent.
Globally, over 27.59 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 897,833 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
