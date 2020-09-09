Bangladesh minister says bigwigs are involved in drug trade
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2020 01:16 AM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2020 01:16 AM BdST
Chunks of the massive amount of money in drug trade in Bangladesh are used to “buy many people” who lead society, AKM Mozammel Haque believes.
The Liberation War affairs minister aired his views at a news conference after presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet committee on law and order at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The government has ordered the intelligence agencies to identify the patrons of the drug traders as it has decided to shift the focus to catching the bigwigs involved in drug trafficking, he said.
“The drug situation is sufficiently under control, but we want improvement,” the minister said.
"We think the drug traders are buying many people with the money they get after selling a drug pill worth Tk 10-20 at Tk 300 to Tk 400. Besides the drug abusers, many people who are in leading positions in society are getting involved – many from high-ups, top businessmen,” he said.
Despite killings of many suspects by the law-enforcing agencies in anti-drug operations and the coronavirus pandemic, drug abuse has increased in Bangladesh.
Mozammel said the government has decided to bolster the crackdown on drug trade and change the law to make the punishment of the traders visible.
