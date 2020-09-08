Titas probe finds Narayanganj mosque’s extended part was built on pipeline

Abdul Wahab Talukder, a general manager of the state gas transmission and distribution agency who is heading the investigation, spoke to journalists after visiting the Baitus Salat mosque at Fatullah on Monday.

“No pipe of ours went underneath the mosque, but some extended part of the mosque had been constructed on the pipe,” he said, pointing out that Titas workers dug several spots to find leaks.

He also said they were investigating the allegation raised by the mosque’s governing body that Titas officials sought bribe for repairs on the leaked pipes.

“No one will be let off the hook,” he said.

Titas has found two leaks in a spot next to the mosque. Locals and officials blame the leaks for the blast.

The authorities believe gas accumulated from the leaks caused the explosions after an electric short-circuit.

Titas has suspended four engineers and four other employees over the deadly incident.