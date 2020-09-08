Power outage in Mymensingh division as national grid substation catches fire
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Sep 2020 05:02 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2020 05:16 PM BdST
At least four districts in Mymensingh division were hit with a power outage after a national grid substation in Kewatkhali caught fire.
The fire broke out at the 132/33 KV grid substation around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, said Panat Shah, deputy director of Mymensingh District Fire Service. The firefighters from six units tamed the blaze after an hour, he added.
“We’re not sure right now about the time to resume the power supply. The blaze is under control. A probe panel is being formed to determine the amount of loss and also to find out the reason behind it. We can provide the details later,” he said.
“Overheating of marshalling board” could be a reason for the fire, the official said.
Of about one million clients in the four districts of Mymensingh, 650,000 lost electricity supply, said Rafiqul Islam, chief engineer of Power Development Board for Mymensingh region.
