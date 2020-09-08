PK Halder seeks court protection to return home, ‘refund embezzled money’

The International Leasing and Financial Services Limited or ILFSL filed a petition with the court on Monday saying the life of its former managing director will be in danger if he returns home without protection.

After hearing the plea, Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar said the court is ready to provide him with protection for a limited period and order the immigration authorities, Anti-Corruption Commission and law-enforcing agencies to ensure his security.

He asked the ILFSL directors to communicate with Halder and know specifically when and on which flight he wants to return.

Besides continuing the legal proceedings against the swindlers, it is necessary to give them scopes to refund embezzled money, the judge said.

Halder, a former managing director of NRB Global Bank, had contacted ILFSL recently and said he wanted to refund the money, but added he wanted protection as well, according to Mahfuzur Rahman Milon, the lawyer for the firm.

It presented the plea when the court was hearing a writ petition filed by seven clients of ILFSL for an order to get their money back.

After the initial hearing, the court on Jan 19 issued a travel ban and ordered confiscation of passports of Halder and 18 others, including his family members and officials of the company.

Halder, however, had fled Bangladesh with the money by the time, according to media reports.

The court also ordered a freeze on transfer of their assets, including cash and land. The Appellate Division upheld the order when two ILFSL directors challenged it.