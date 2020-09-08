PK Halder seeks court protection to return home, ‘refund embezzled money’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Sep 2020 01:18 AM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2020 01:18 AM BdST
Proshanta Kumar Halder, accused of gaining illegal wealth worth Tk 3 billion, has asked for security from the High Court to return home and “refund the embezzled money”.
The International Leasing and Financial Services Limited or ILFSL filed a petition with the court on Monday saying the life of its former managing director will be in danger if he returns home without protection.
He asked the ILFSL directors to communicate with Halder and know specifically when and on which flight he wants to return.
Besides continuing the legal proceedings against the swindlers, it is necessary to give them scopes to refund embezzled money, the judge said.
Halder, a former managing director of NRB Global Bank, had contacted ILFSL recently and said he wanted to refund the money, but added he wanted protection as well, according to Mahfuzur Rahman Milon, the lawyer for the firm.
It presented the plea when the court was hearing a writ petition filed by seven clients of ILFSL for an order to get their money back.
After the initial hearing, the court on Jan 19 issued a travel ban and ordered confiscation of passports of Halder and 18 others, including his family members and officials of the company.
Halder, however, had fled Bangladesh with the money by the time, according to media reports.
The court also ordered a freeze on transfer of their assets, including cash and land. The Appellate Division upheld the order when two ILFSL directors challenged it.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- In Bangladesh, novel coronavirus is mutating nearly twice the global average: study
- Give the youth a chance to take Bangladesh forward, urges Saima Wazed
- Almost 300 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia's Aceh province
- AL picks Monirul for Dhaka-5, Helal for Naogaon-6 by-polls
- Bangladesh counts 2,202 new virus cases, death toll tops 4,500
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC blasts climbs to 26
- Probe panel submits report on Sinha killing
- Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge
- Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC blasts climbs to 27